iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Decreased by Prentice Wealth Management LLC

Prentice Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,520,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $547.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,021,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,337,492. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $551.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $527.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $508.34.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

