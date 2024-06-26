iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HAWX) Shares Acquired by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HAWX – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned 0.67% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 253,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,333,000 after purchasing an additional 12,329 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:HAWX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.36. 19,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,192. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.90 and a 200 day moving average of $30.58. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $26.53 and a 1-year high of $32.66.

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (HAWX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of global large- and mid-cap stocks outside the US, hedged against movements in the underlying currencies for US investors. HAWX was launched on Jun 29, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

