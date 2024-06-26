iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:HEEM) Shares Up 0%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:HEEM – Get Free Report) shot up 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.12 and last traded at $27.12. 11,902 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.11.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $162.99 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:HEEM – Free Report) by 63.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 770,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299,017 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association owned 12.82% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $19,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (HEEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of broad emerging market equities with currency exposure from the underlying stocks hedged out for USD investors. HEEM was launched on Sep 23, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

