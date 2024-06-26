iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 621,760 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the previous session’s volume of 250,666 shares.The stock last traded at $21.25 and had previously closed at $21.34.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBDV. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 23,280.9% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 10,942 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $310,000.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (IBDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDV was launched on Jun 23, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

