iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 388,431 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 178% from the previous session’s volume of 139,621 shares.The stock last traded at $24.72 and had previously closed at $24.71.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBDX. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $22,673,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 1,214.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 147,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 136,567 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,259,000. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 529,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,360,000 after acquiring an additional 68,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,334,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (IBDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2032 and December 15, 2032. IBDX was launched on Jun 28, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

