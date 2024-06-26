iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Acquired by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 93.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HYG. 1ST Source Bank raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 39,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 5,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:HYG traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.42. The company had a trading volume of 27,584,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,143,590. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.36. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $71.68 and a 12-month high of $78.08.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

