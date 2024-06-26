iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Schoolcraft Capital LLC

Schoolcraft Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 378,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 14.6% of Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Schoolcraft Capital LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $62,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. City State Bank lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $172.21. The company had a trading volume of 692,802 shares. The firm has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.65 and a 200 day moving average of $158.56.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

