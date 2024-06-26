iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Hobart Private Capital LLC

Hobart Private Capital LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Hobart Private Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. City State Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

BATS QUAL traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,795 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.56. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.