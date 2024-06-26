iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by Schoolcraft Capital LLC

Schoolcraft Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,881,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,408,972. The company has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.53 and a 52 week high of $93.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.55 and its 200 day moving average is $82.20.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

