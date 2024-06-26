iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC

Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 0.5% of Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,361.4% during the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IVW traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.68. The stock had a trading volume of 636,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,399,947. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.53 and a 1-year high of $93.81.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

