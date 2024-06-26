IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO) Trading Up 0.8%

IsoEnergy Ltd. (CVE:ISO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.08 and last traded at C$4.01. 171,761 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 257,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ISO. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IsoEnergy in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$5.50 price objective on IsoEnergy and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Haywood Securities raised IsoEnergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Get IsoEnergy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IsoEnergy

IsoEnergy Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.10. The firm has a market cap of C$716.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 15.28, a quick ratio of 14.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.53.

IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that IsoEnergy Ltd. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IsoEnergy

(Get Free Report)

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IsoEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IsoEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.