ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Rating Increased to Hold at UBS Group

ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.
ITM Power Price Performance
ITMPF stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. ITM Power has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.70.
ITM Power Company Profile
