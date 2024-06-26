James R. Wilkins III Acquires 800 Shares of First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Stock

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) Director James R. Wilkins III purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.15 per share, for a total transaction of $12,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 297,543 shares in the company, valued at $4,507,776.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of FXNC opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.70. First National Co. has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $21.75. The stock has a market cap of $93.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.51.

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. First National had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that First National Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. First National’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First National stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.19% of First National worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 33.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut First National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

