JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Trading Up 2.4%

JCDecaux SE (EPA:DEC – Get Free Report) was up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €19.60 ($21.08) and last traded at €19.59 ($21.06). Approximately 84,376 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 205,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at €19.13 ($20.57).

The firm’s fifty day moving average is €20.44 and its 200-day moving average is €18.99.

About JCDecaux

JCDecaux SE operates as an outdoor advertising company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment provides advertising services in shopping malls; rents street furniture; and sells and rents equipment, such as automatic public toilets, bikes, etc., as well as provides cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

