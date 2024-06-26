Jeffrey Elliott Cooper Sells 3,017 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 3,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $405,907.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,540,464.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Jeffrey Elliott Cooper also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 20th, Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,765 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total value of $236,863.00.
Guidewire Software Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $136.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,052.38 and a beta of 1.14. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.34 and a 12-month high of $138.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.67.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.
About Guidewire Software
Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
