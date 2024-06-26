Jeffrey Ellison Purchases 21,149 Shares of Kelsian Group Limited (ASX:KLS) Stock

Kelsian Group Limited (ASX:KLS – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey Ellison acquired 21,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$4.99 ($3.33) per share, for a total transaction of A$105,512.36 ($70,341.57).
Kelsian Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.05.
About Kelsian Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kelsian Group
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Stock Impact: McDonald’s Price War with Starbucks, Wendy’s
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- General Mills Q4 Sales Miss Expectations, Triggering Stock Drop
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Enovix Stock Rises 35% in Short-Squeeze: This Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Kelsian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelsian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.