Jito Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $35.72 Million (JTO)

Jito (JTO) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. During the last week, Jito has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Jito token can currently be purchased for about $2.45 or 0.00003959 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jito has a total market cap of $282.15 million and $35.72 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Jito

Jito launched on December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. Jito’s official website is www.jito.network. Jito’s official message board is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol.

Buying and Selling Jito

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 122,986,520 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 2.39303188 USD and is up 6.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 190 active market(s) with $54,651,023.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jito using one of the exchanges listed above.

