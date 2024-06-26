John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMU) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.74 Per Share

John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.7415 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. This is an increase from John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.
John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.23. 49,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,630. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.29 million, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.08. John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.90.
About John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF
