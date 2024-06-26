John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMU) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.74 Per Share

John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.7415 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. This is an increase from John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Shares of John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.23. 49,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,630. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.29 million, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.08. John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.90.

The John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (JHMU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Utilities index. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds of any maturity. The fund seeks to provide tax-exempt income. JHMU was launched on Oct 31, 2023 and is issued by John Hancock.

