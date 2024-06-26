John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. This is an increase from John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF’s previous dividend of $0.34.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of JHEM traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.59. 7,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,813. The company has a market cap of $675.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.87. John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $27.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.64 and its 200 day moving average is $25.75.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (JHEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks from emerging markets. JHEM was launched on Sep 27, 2018 and is managed by John Hancock.

