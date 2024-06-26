Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Reduced by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,071,642,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,019,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391,657 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7,875.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,090,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,175 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $193,050,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,801,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,380,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $175.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.13 and its 200-day moving average is $154.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.