Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) Hits New 1-Year High at $136.38

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $136.38 and last traded at $135.36, with a volume of 194334 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $133.03.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “positive” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.10.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $1.9154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz’s previous dividend of $1.90.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,063,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,051,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,051,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,577,000. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

