JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) Shares Sold by Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPUS. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $427,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schiavi & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $675,000.

Shares of JPUS traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.76. 3,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,557. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.86 million, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.80. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.59 and a fifty-two week high of $112.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.76.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors.

