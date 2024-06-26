JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $55.45

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $55.45 and last traded at $55.41, with a volume of 693084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.33.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.62.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4497 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.74%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.
Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
