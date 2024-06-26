JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $55.45

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $55.45 and last traded at $55.41, with a volume of 693084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.33.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.62.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4497 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.74%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7,942.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,535,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466,397 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,399,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,806,000 after acquiring an additional 378,697 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,389,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,587,000 after acquiring an additional 493,420 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,137,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,920,000 after acquiring an additional 161,132 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,236.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,760,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,136 shares during the period.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

