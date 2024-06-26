JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Acquired by Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 62.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,466 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 214,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,766,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 47,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,175,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,962,000 after purchasing an additional 22,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 106.4% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 103,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 53,359 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST remained flat at $50.46 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,595,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,804,150. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.35.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

