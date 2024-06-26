Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,757,703 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 3,357,852 shares.The stock last traded at $7.92 and had previously closed at $7.18.

Jumia Technologies Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Jumia Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $705,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Jumia Technologies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 119,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,245 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Jumia Technologies by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $528,000. Institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.

