K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on July 15th

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

K-Bro Linen Price Performance

Shares of K-Bro Linen stock traded up C$0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$32.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,888. The stock has a market cap of C$344.87 million, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10. K-Bro Linen has a one year low of C$28.21 and a one year high of C$37.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$33.73 and a 200-day moving average price of C$34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.49, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$80.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$77.77 million. K-Bro Linen had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 9.90%. On average, analysts predict that K-Bro Linen will post 1.9474586 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Senior Officer Ryo Utahara sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.40, for a total transaction of C$45,360.00. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Acumen Capital upped their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$46.00 to C$47.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

Featured Stories

