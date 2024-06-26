Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 997 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $526.88. 3,128,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,573,814. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $480.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $536.04. The stock has a market cap of $236.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.97 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,270 shares of company stock worth $1,563,166 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.67.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

