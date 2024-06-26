Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 39.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,344 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aldebaran Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 33,107 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 11,825 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,274,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,764,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,704 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 9,527 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays upgraded Applied Materials from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Applied Materials from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $1,597,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,767,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $554,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $1,597,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,767,230.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,827 shares of company stock valued at $21,382,560 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Trading Up 1.9 %

AMAT traded up $4.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,777,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,801,862. The firm has a market cap of $193.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.47. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $249.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

