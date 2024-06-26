Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Invests $453,000 in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VONG. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 265,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,173,000 after buying an additional 7,688 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,145.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 51,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 47,633 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,627,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,409,000 after acquiring an additional 186,629 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,977,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,871,000 after acquiring an additional 517,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,773,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,682,000 after purchasing an additional 43,855 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of VONG traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.88. 666,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,410. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $65.85 and a 12 month high of $95.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.42. The company has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

