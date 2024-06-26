Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Purchases 2,362 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor OS LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 35,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 1.3% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 30,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth Management Group increased its position in Pfizer by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 16,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $27.99. 26,293,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,148,078. The stock has a market cap of $158.58 billion, a PE ratio of -466.34, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.77 and a 200-day moving average of $27.69. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

