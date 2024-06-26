Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Sells 1,445 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC cut its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers comprises about 5.1% of Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $9,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Price Performance

Shares of RDVY traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.00. 911,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,390. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.31. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a twelve month low of $43.30 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.