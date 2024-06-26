Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Acquired by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $7,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 698,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,099,000 after acquiring an additional 353,768 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 467,818 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $74,425,000 after acquiring an additional 25,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:KEYS traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.86. The company had a trading volume of 509,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,471. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.57 and a 1 year high of $172.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.98.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,071.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Keysight Technologies news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at $533,928.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,071.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.33.

About Keysight Technologies

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

