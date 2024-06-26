Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 204.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 13,806 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 506.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 10,820 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $4,253,000. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $1,081,000. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $1,661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

KMB stock traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $139.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,017,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,652. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.09 and its 200 day moving average is $127.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.38. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $142.20.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.71%.

In other news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total transaction of $524,431.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,050.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.64.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

