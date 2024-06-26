Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 47,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Grey Street Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,618,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,945. The company has a market capitalization of $55.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $80.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.54.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.