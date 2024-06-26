Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,660 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MARA. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 752.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 16.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Digital news, Director Said Ouissal sold 10,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $209,448.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,943. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Digital Trading Up 3.0 %

MARA stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.25. 40,515,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,227,797. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.67. The company has a current ratio of 23.07, a quick ratio of 23.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 5.46. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $34.09.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.89 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 106.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MARA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Marathon Digital from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. B. Riley cut their price target on Marathon Digital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Marathon Digital Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

