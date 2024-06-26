Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 23,687 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,687 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its position in AT&T by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 35,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 41,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.54.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE T traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,075,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,867,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $18.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

