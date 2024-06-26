Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 273 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 279.2% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 250,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,373,000 after buying an additional 13,893 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 17,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 184,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,832,000 after acquiring an additional 41,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.22.

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.85. 6,523,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,336,665. The firm has a market cap of $91.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.91. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $77.20.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.97%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

