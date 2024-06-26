Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 29 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 1,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 36 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG traded up $91.06 on Tuesday, reaching $3,284.80. The company had a trading volume of 478,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,267. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.42 and its 200 day moving average is $78.06. The stock has a market cap of $90.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,768.64 and a fifty-two week high of $3,463.07.

Chipotle Mexican Grill’s stock is set to split on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.74%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 55.31 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 125,450 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $7,939,579.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,417.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $3,509,176.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,694,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 125,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $7,939,579.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 550,750 shares of company stock worth $35,023,769 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMG. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $48.00 to $57.30 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, June 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $69.70 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $48.84 to $61.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.02.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

