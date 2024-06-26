Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 375 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,894,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,368,378,000 after purchasing an additional 416,853 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,133,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625,472 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,785,000 after acquiring an additional 514,559 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $731,843,000. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 6,709,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,799,000 after purchasing an additional 86,671 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,691.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at $297,328.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE:CL traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.69. 6,376,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,468,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.22. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $99.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.39.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 485.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Argus increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.