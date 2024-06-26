Kkr Credit Income Fund (ASX:KKC) to Issue $0.02 Interim Dividend

Kkr Credit Income Fund (ASX:KKC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.017 per share on Sunday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th.
Kkr Credit Income Fund Stock Performance
