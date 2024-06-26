KOK Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $139,078.28 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 43.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. KOK has a market capitalization of $558,580.13 and approximately $139,078.28 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KOK has traded up 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00191606 USD and is up 74.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $141,980.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

