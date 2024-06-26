KOK Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $848,155.32 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 43.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One KOK token can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KOK has traded up 42.3% against the U.S. dollar. KOK has a market capitalization of $848,155.32 and $130,820.39 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00012474 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00010102 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,780.10 or 0.99989881 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001210 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00012666 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00005692 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.68 or 0.00080078 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00181826 USD and is up 52.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $125,331.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

