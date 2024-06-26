Kwmg LLC Has $46.11 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 919,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,744 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Kwmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $46,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $424,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,125,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 321,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,417,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 493,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,662,000 after acquiring an additional 144,542 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.22. 7,163,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,597,901. The company has a market cap of $128.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.84. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $51.28.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.