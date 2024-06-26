Kwmg LLC Has $6.63 Million Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Kwmg LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $6,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 57,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 185,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,237,000 after acquiring an additional 13,972 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.66. The company had a trading volume of 585,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,479. The stock has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $232.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $212.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.25.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.