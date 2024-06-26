Kwmg LLC Purchases 342 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Kwmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $5,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of AON by 1,555.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 15,691 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in AON by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 602,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,387,000 after acquiring an additional 229,500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AON by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Insider Transactions at AON

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $276.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,766,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 139,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AON from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AON

AON Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of AON stock traded down $2.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $289.83. 715,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,345. The firm has a market cap of $63.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $268.06 and a 52-week high of $347.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.22.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.