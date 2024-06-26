LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) One Day Volume Reaches $115.53

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded down 20.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One LEMONCHAIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, LEMONCHAIN has traded up 1% against the US dollar. LEMONCHAIN has a market capitalization of $44,312.64 and $115.53 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About LEMONCHAIN

LEMONCHAIN launched on March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,500,000 tokens. LEMONCHAIN’s official website is www.lemonchain.io. The official message board for LEMONCHAIN is lemonchain.medium.com. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.

[Telegram](https://t.me/LEMONCHAIN%5FOfficial)[Medium](https://lemonchain.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484807/lemonchain%5Fwhitepaper%5Fversion17%5Feng.pdf)”

LEMONCHAIN Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEMONCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEMONCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LEMONCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

