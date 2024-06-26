Levi Strauss & Co. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (NYSE:LEVI)

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Levi Strauss & Co. in a report issued on Friday, June 21st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the blue-jean maker will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.25. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Levi Strauss & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Levi Strauss & Co.’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LEVI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, OTR Global assumed coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.56.

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

Shares of LEVI opened at $22.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 74.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.43. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.25.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Levi Strauss & Co.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $294,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other news, Director David A. Friedman sold 10,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $208,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 169,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,380,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 23,041 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $461,050.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 10,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $208,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 169,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,380,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 830,719 shares of company stock worth $18,426,020 in the last 90 days. 3.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 154.84%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

Featured Articles

