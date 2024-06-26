Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Bought by ARGA Investment Management LP

ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,141,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,293,000 after acquiring an additional 80,267 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Liberty Global by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,518,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,290,000 after purchasing an additional 352,488 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth about $73,550,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth about $52,943,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Global by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,877,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,263,000 after purchasing an additional 364,123 shares in the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LBTYA remained flat at $17.03 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,998. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.48. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 37.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LBTYA. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Liberty Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. New Street Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Andrea Salvato sold 32,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $573,533.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,462.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director J David Wargo sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $520,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,769,615.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea Salvato sold 32,403 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $573,533.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,462.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Featured Stories

