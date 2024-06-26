Lido Staked Matic Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $17,095.94 (STMATIC)

Lido Staked Matic (STMATIC) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. Lido Staked Matic has a total market cap of $102.01 million and approximately $17,095.94 worth of Lido Staked Matic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lido Staked Matic has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. One Lido Staked Matic token can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00001009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lido Staked Matic alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Lido Staked Matic Profile

Lido Staked Matic’s total supply is 164,880,714 tokens. The official website for Lido Staked Matic is polygon.lido.fi. Lido Staked Matic’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked Matic

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked Matic (stMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked Matic has a current supply of 164,879,034.38411427. The last known price of Lido Staked Matic is 0.63038224 USD and is down -0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 228 active market(s) with $23,745.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polygon.lido.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked Matic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked Matic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido Staked Matic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lido Staked Matic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lido Staked Matic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.