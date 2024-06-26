Lido Staked Matic (STMATIC) Price Up 0.8% This Week

Lido Staked Matic (STMATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 25th. Lido Staked Matic has a market capitalization of $105.00 million and $23,245.27 worth of Lido Staked Matic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lido Staked Matic has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lido Staked Matic token can now be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00001024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lido Staked Matic Profile

Lido Staked Matic’s total supply is 164,870,074 tokens. Lido Staked Matic’s official website is polygon.lido.fi. Lido Staked Matic’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Lido Staked Matic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked Matic (stMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked Matic has a current supply of 164,895,588.32911476. The last known price of Lido Staked Matic is 0.63579774 USD and is up 2.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 228 active market(s) with $22,421.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polygon.lido.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked Matic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked Matic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido Staked Matic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

